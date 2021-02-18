KozhikodeKOZHIKODE 18 February 2021 22:29 IST
New Principal for medical college
M.P. Sasi, Principal, Government Medical College, Manjeri, is expected to take charge as Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Friday.
According to sources, the incumbent, Dr. V.R. Rajendran, will replace Dr. Sasi at the Manjeri Medical College.
Dr. Sasi was earlier head of the department of surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College.
