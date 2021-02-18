Kozhikode

New Principal for medical college

M.P. Sasi, Principal, Government Medical College, Manjeri, is expected to take charge as Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, on Friday.

According to sources, the incumbent, Dr. V.R. Rajendran, will replace Dr. Sasi at the Manjeri Medical College.

Dr. Sasi was earlier head of the department of surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 10:29:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/new-principal-for-medical-college/article33874262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY