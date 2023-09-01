New press club building opened in Kozhikode

September 01, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the renovated Calicut Press Club complex here on Friday.

The building was renovated as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the press club. The new structure has an office on its ground floor, visitors’ lounge, washroom, and workstation on the first floor.

The renovation of the building was sponsored and executed by Aster DM Healthcare. Aster chairman and managing director Azad Moopen was the chief guest at the inaugural event, which was presided over by Calicut Press Club president M. Firoz Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahamed, State secretaries of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists Shajil Kumar and Anjana Sasi, and State general secretary of the Senior Journalists’ Forum K.P. Vijayakumar were present.

A baul music concert by folk singer Haradhan Das from Kolkata followed the inaugural event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.