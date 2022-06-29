New president for Melady block in Kozhikode

Suresh Changadathu of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M] was elected president of Melady block panchayat here on Wednesday. The post of president had fallen vacant following the resignation of K.P. Gopalan Nair of the CPI(M) who had also resigned as member of the Keezhariyyur division. Mr. Suresh secured eight votes, while his opponent Rajeev Kodalloor of the Congress received four votes.