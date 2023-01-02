ADVERTISEMENT

New police officers take charge in Kozhikode

January 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, former Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ernakulam Range), has assumed charge as Inspector General of Police (North Zone). He succeeds T. Vikram who has been appointed Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Operations), Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Gupta is a 2005-batch IPS officer who had earlier worked in Kozhikode as the Superintendent of Police with the Crime Branch. He was accorded a reception here on Sunday under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kannur Range) Rahul R. Nair.  

New District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena has also taken charge following the transfer of former District Police Chief A. Akbar to the post of Inspector General of Police (Traffic). K.E. Baiju is the new Deputy Commissioner of Police subsequent to the transfer of A. Sreenivas to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ernakulam Range).

District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) R. Karuppa Samy, who was temporarily holding charge of Kozhikode City, was present to receive Mr. Meena and Mr. Baiju here on Sunday and to hand over charges. The new officers said their priority would be fighting drug trafficking. Regional surveillance measures would be intensified for the purpose, they said.

