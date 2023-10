October 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the renovated zonal office of the Kerala Financial Corporation on Saturday. Minister for Ports and Museum Ahammad Devarkovil will preside over the function. The opening of the newly constructed building for asset recovery projects will also be thrown open the same day.

