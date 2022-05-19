New office-bearers for Women Inclusive in Technologies
Women Inclusive in Technologies (WE), a women’s consortium of IT companies in Kerala, has elected Tina James, chief executive officer, Revyrie Global, as president, Jaya Nair, senior delivery manager, Experion Technologies, as secretary, and Rani Vinod, senior general manager (HR), RM Education Solutions, as treasurer. They will be in office for 2022-2024.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.