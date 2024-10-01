New office-bearers elected for IMA Kozhikode branch

Dr. Sankar Mahadevan has been elected as the new president of the Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Other office-bearers are Dr. Anand Subramanian (secretary), Dr. K.P. Sunil Kumar (treasurer), Dr. K. Sandhya Kurup, Dr. T.P. Ashraf (vice presidents), and Dr. Ranjith P. (joint secretary).
