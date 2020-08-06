Kozhikode

New MCH Superintendent takes charge

M.P. Sreejayan on Thursday took charge as Superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

He replaced K.G. Sajeeth Kumar, who had been in the post for the past three years.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2020 11:25:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/new-mch-superintendent-takes-charge/article32288870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story