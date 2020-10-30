New Mavoor Road crematorium to have traditional funeral facilities

Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation agrees to modify renovation plan

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will take into consideration concerns expressed by the Hindu community in connection with the renovation of the Chalathara crematorium on Mavoor Road. A meeting convened by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran on Friday in this regard decided to include facilities for traditional funerals as well in the new plan of the crematorium after discussions with representatives of Hindu organisations and the architect.

The participants of Friday’s meeting agreed with the present plan of the crematorium that included three gas furnaces and an electric furnace, while inclusion of traditional furnaces would be decided after further discussions. It was also decided to appoint a surveyor to inspect if the land of the crematorium had been encroached upon.

Meanwhile, workers at the Chalathara crematorium will be temporarily accommodated at West Hill and Puthiyapalam crematoriums until renovation works are completed. A committee will be formed for the maintenance of the renovated crematorium after works are completed.

Different organisations, including Hindu Aikya Vedi, Panikker Service Society and Yogakshema Sabha, had launched a protest recently over the alleged neglect of tradition and rituals while renovating the Chalathara crematorium. They had also alleged that a large part of its land had been encroached upon.