New master plan to prevent waterlogging in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

12 June 2021 16:14 IST

Plan will be used to design drainage network too

The Kozhikode Corporation has asked the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management at Kunnamangalam to prepare a master plan to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem in different parts of the city. A meeting convened by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday decided to coordinate various departments for the purpose, for which the master plan is necessary.

A programme named ‘Mission Brahmaputra’ is being implemented in the Corporation limits ever since the floods of 2018 to prevent further flooding. The new master plan is a continuation of this programme.

The participants of the meeting said coordination of activities carried out by various departments was necessary to prevent waterlogging effectively. The reports prepared by the Irrigation Department on rivers Kallai, Chaliyar, and Poonoor, Connolly Canal and Kottooli wetlands will be combined with the studies carried out by the CWRDM in the past to come up with the master plan. It will be used to design the drainage network in the city as well.

CWRDM scientists Harikumar and Drishya T.K., former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Mayor Musafir Ahamed, standing committee chairpersons of the Corporation, Corporation Additional Secretary Saji S.S., Executive Engineers Ramesh K.P. and Udayan K.V took part in the meeting.