New legal panel on cards to support Kozhikode district-level vigilance committee

The Kozhikode district panchayat has decided to constitute a new legal panel for speedy disposal of complaints received by its district-level vigilance committee. The decision stems from an increase in grievances submitted through local vigilance committees.

At present, there are 231 active members working with various local vigilance committees under the district panchayat, known as ‘Panchayat Jagratha Samitis’. The committees hold monthly meetings within their assigned panchayat limits to receive complaints and forward the grievous ones to the district-level committee.

“These committees has helped many women and children to take up their grievances directly to authorities. Last month alone, these committees organised 27 meetings to support the cause,” said a member of the district-level vigilance committee. She added that six complaints recently forwarded to the district-level committee had been resolved.

To strengthen the panchayat-level committees, new initiatives will be introduced to link their activities with nearby police stations to ensure immediate police intervention in incidents involving women and children. Efforts are also under way to garner support from various women’s groups and associations to enhance the committees’ visibility in villages.

According to district panchayat authorities, the Panchayat Jagrata Samitis, which serve as grassroots prototypes of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, have been providing commendable service in safeguarding the rights of women and children for several years. Case studies have highlighted the importance of this mechanism in ensuring gender equity and justice, they added.

“The number of members in the legal panel will be finalised soon under the leadership of the district-level vigilance committee convener. We expect that the formation of this legal panel will make the complaint redressal mechanism more efficient and swift,” said district panchayat member Sheeja Sasi. Only experienced lawyers and legal experts would be considered for the panel, she added.