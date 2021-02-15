New Korappuzha bridge to be opened on Feb. 17

The new Korappuzha bridge will be thrown open to traffic on February 17.

According to a release on Sunday, the bridge is expected to solve traffic jams on the Kozhikode-Kannur Road.

The old bridge, constructed in 1940 under the aegis of Gandhian K. Kelappan, was in a dilapidated state for long. As a huge sum had to be spent on its maintenance, the authorities decided to build a new bridge and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) released funds for the purpose.

The new bridge was built by the Kerala Road Fund Board and the National Highway division of the Public Works Department. It is 12-metre-wide, has a 7.5-metre carriageway, and a 1.5 metre-wide footpath on both sides. There are 150-metre-long approach roads on both the banks of the river.