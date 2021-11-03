Kozhikode

New IT firm begins operations at Cyberpark

Mojgenie IT Solutions, developer of innovative teaching and learning platform MOTS, has started operations at the government Cyberpark in Kozhikode.

The new office of the startup was inaugurated by Vivek Nair, general manager, Cyberpark. Noufal Panolan, managing director of Mojgenie, introduced the company’s flagship project MOTS (Multi-functional Online Teaching System), a digital platform for online teaching and learning.

The platform was developed exclusively in-house. “Even though the online teaching and learning culture was established during these difficult times of COVID, this model is going to be the major trend in the education industry,” Mr. Noufal said.


