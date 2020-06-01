Kozhikode

New IT firm at Cyberpark

The Cyberpark in Kozhikode became the venue of operation for a top company on Monday when IT solutions provider Lilac Infotech Private Limited set up office on the 45-acre campus, adding to the government’s aspiration of boosting IT and IT-enabled services in north Kerala.

Elamaram Kareem, Rajya Sabha MP, inaugurated the unit in the presence of Lilac Infotech founder-director Mithun K. and CEO Shafi Bin Meeran and Cyberpark general manager C. Nireesh.

The company has availed a 1,900-sq.ft shell space at Sahya IT SEZ building at Cyberpark.

The firm will have 25 IT professionals in the initial stage.

Lilac Infotech provides technology solutions and custom software for development of mobile apps and websites besides quality assurance and digital marketing, enterprise resource planning and data analytics.

