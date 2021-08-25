New GM for Cyberpark

Vivek Nair

KOZHIKODE

25 August 2021 22:31 IST

Vivek Nair took over as the new general manager of the government Cyberpark on Wednesday.

Mr. Nair, a native of Thrissur, has held top management positions in firms in the UAE for two decades. With a Master’s degree in marketing, he was previously associated with marketing and customer engagement for multinational brands including Amway and Avis, a press release said.

