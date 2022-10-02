B. Venugopalan and K. Sandhya Kurup have taken charge as the president and secretary, respectively, of the Kozhikode branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the 2022-23 year. A release said on Sunday that IMA State president Samuel B. Koshy administered the oath of office to the new functionaries. T.P. Ashraf is the new treasurer.
New functionaries take charge at IMA Kozhikode branch
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.