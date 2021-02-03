New firm begins operations at Cyberpark

Digital technology firm IOCOD Infotech commenced operations at the Cyberpark in Kozhikode, moving into the Smart Business Centre on the 45-acre campus after seven years of functioning in the city.

Founded by tech enthusiast K.K. Fasil, who is the CEO, IOCOD has 25 employees. The company specialises in developing software for U.S.-based finance investment companies and provides customised projects, according to a press release here on Tuesday. Cyberpark General Manager C. Nireesh inaugurated the unit.

Mr. Fasil said IOCOD, which had an office in Bengaluru too, relied on SSL technology to ensure safe encryption of data transmitted between the web server and browser.

The Cyberpark, founded in 2009, is run by the Kerala government to promote IT and IT-enabled services in the northern part of the State.