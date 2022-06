June 13, 2022 21:16 IST

Rural areas to get the benefit

Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph on Monday flagged off the newly allotted BS VI model fire tender for the Fire and Rescue Services station at Mukkom here. Station officer P. Shamsudheen presided over the event. Officials said the new vehicle, equipped with high-end controlling devices, would be helpful in handling emergency situations in rural areas more efficiently.