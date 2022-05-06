New farming project to be launched today
Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will launch the Agriculture department’s latest project, ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ (we are also into farming), at Tagore Centenary Hall here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event. Project coordinators said the cooperation of various government departments would be ensured for the implementation of the flagship scheme in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.