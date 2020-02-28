New facilities to be opened at General Hospital, MCH

Some new facilities are all set to be opened at two of the major public health institutions in Kozhikode city on Friday.

While the Government General Hospital will get a new CT scan machine and a high-tension sub-station, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) will have a collection well and pump house for a sewage treatment plant, 16 slice CT scanner, out-patient ticket counters, USG scanner and an ortho intensive care unit.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.K. Shylaja would declare them open on Saturday, A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, told the media on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar said that the sub-station would help address the future needs of the general hospital where more facilities were expected to be opened in the coming years. Efforts were on to set up a stroke unit there.

“The CT scanner is expected to help poor patients. It will reduce rush at the medical college hospital too,” Mr. Kumar pointed out. He said that a detailed project report for ₹177 crore had been submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for approval to take up new works. Work was on for a cardiology department and an outpatient ward as well as a cath lab, he added.

The sewage treatment plant at the medical college hospital is being implemented as part of the zero waste medical college project. The plan is to reduce the discharge of sewage to Mayanad, which is leading to high level of pollution in the area. OP ticket counters are being set up as part of the Ardram Mission.

The 16 slice CT scanners to be opened at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health would help poor patients, especially children, avoid approaching the medical college wards.

The ortho ICU would have 20 beds and other facilities.