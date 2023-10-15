HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New facilities thrown open at Lokanarkavu Temple in Kozhikode

October 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The new facilities opened at Lokanarkavu, associated with the Vadakkan Pattu or Northern Ballads, near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Sunday.

The new facilities opened at Lokanarkavu, associated with the Vadakkan Pattu or Northern Ballads, near Vadakara in Kozhikode district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Lokanarkavu, the famous temple dedicated to Goddess Durga near Vadakara that has a unique place in the Vadakkan Pattu (Ballads of North Kerala), is getting a face-lift.

As many as 14 bath-attached guest rooms, 11-bed dormitory and a kalari (martial arts training centre), conceived as part of a pilgrim tourism development project at the temple, were thrown open to the public by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday. K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, Kuttiyadi MLA, and other people’s representatives were present.

The project, which was earlier part of the Thalassery Heritage Project, includes a thorough renovation of the temple believed to be around 1,500 years old. It has been undertaken by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society. Also, work on a priests’ quarters and dining hall, and paving of tiles around the Vishnu temple and building a compound wall around the pond are going on.

Thacholi Othenan, a famed warrior from the region, used to regularly visit the temple as he was an ardent devotee of Lokanarkavilamma (the deity of the temple), say the ballads that mostly feature the exploits of warriors trained in Kalarippayattu. Students who train in the martial art continue to worship at the temple before their first public performance.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.