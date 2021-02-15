New facilities await visitors at Payamkuttimala

The newly opened visitors’ gallery atop the Payamkuttimala ecotourism spot.

Kozhikode

15 February 2021 00:49 IST

Tourism Minister inaugurates amenities completed at a cost of ₹2.15 crore

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday inaugurated the newly completed facilities at Payamkuttimala ecotourism spot near Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

The amenities were completed at a cost of ₹2.15 crore. The hill station located about 2,000 feet above sea level became a popular destination among tourists and pilgrims with the opening of a Muthappan temple there in 1989.

The main attraction at the renovated spot is a spacious viewpoint gallery constructed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which gives visitors a panoramic view of the hills. Payamkuttimala is one of the few destinations in Kerala from where a visitor can enjoy views of both sunrise and sunset.

Advertising

Advertising

The other amenities include a cafeteria, garden, ornamental lamp posts, interlocked pavements, stage, watch tower and safe access roads. There is also a proposal to set up more seating arrangements, shelters and a children’s park.

Tourism Department officials said the Villiappally grama panchayat had taken initiatives to improve facilities at the spot and access to the area. The renovation of the road from Lokanarkavu to Payamkuttimala was completed with the support of the local body, they said.

The panchayat authorities said they came up with a special beautification project for the area as it was found attracting a large number of visitors and had earned the name ‘Vadakara’s Ooty’. Since it was located within just five kilometres of Vadakara town, many domestic tourists on the way to neighbourhood districts were also found visiting the place, they said.