New facilities at MCH, beach hospital to be opened

A view of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Kozhikode

11 February 2021 00:01 IST

Contributions sought for construction of skywalk at MCH

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open various development projects at the Government General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, on February 12.

A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, told the media on Wednesday that the general hospital, ‘beach hospital’ in local parlance, would have post-operative wards for men and women as well as a cath lab and cath intensive care unit. They will have 33 beds. Reading corners will be set up for bystanders, and music will be played to keep their boredom away.

The medical college hospital will have flats for postgraduate residents and employees, cath lab, tele cobalt machine, examination hall, and a compound wall around the college campus, he added.

Skywalk project

Meanwhile, the Calicut Medical College Alumni Association has sought contributions from members to construct the proposed skywalk connecting the new block of the medical college hospital with the Institute for Maternal and Child Health block, NMCH, and superspecialty buildings. The cost of construction is around ₹2 crore.

T.P. Rajagopal, president, Alumni Association, claimed that the organisation was finding it difficult to collect funds during the pandemic situation. At a recent meeting, the association decided to raise as much funds as possible, sources said.