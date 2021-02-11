New facilities at MCH, beach hospital to be opened

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will open various development projects at the Government General Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, on February 12.
A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, told the media on Wednesday that the general hospital, ‘beach hospital’ in local parlance, would have post-operative wards for men and women as well as a cath lab and cath intensive care unit. They will have 33 beds. Reading corners will be set up for bystanders, and music will be played to keep their boredom away.
The medical college hospital will have flats for postgraduate residents and employees, cath lab, tele cobalt machine, examination hall, and a compound wall around the college campus, he added.
Skywalk project
Meanwhile, the Calicut Medical College Alumni Association has sought contributions from members to construct the proposed skywalk connecting the new block of the medical college hospital with the Institute for Maternal and Child Health block, NMCH, and superspecialty buildings. The cost of construction is around ₹2 crore.
T.P. Rajagopal, president, Alumni Association, claimed that the organisation was finding it difficult to collect funds during the pandemic situation. At a recent meeting, the association decided to raise as much funds as possible, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath