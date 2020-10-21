Kozhikode

New facilities at botanical garden

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opened several advanced facilities at the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences in Kozhikode on Tuesday, including a research block, guest house complex, a public amenity complex and conservatory for ginger varieties and cacti.

P.T. A. Rahim, MLA, presided over the event in the presence of T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Excise, and District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri. The event also marked the work inauguration of the Aquatic Bio Park coming up on the premises of the institute.

The research block consists of state-of-the-art laboratories featuring advanced equipment and high quality microscopes. The guest house complex consists of six rooms and a 44-bed dormitory. A digital garden that enables anyone to access any botanical data online was also opened.

The Aquatic Bio Park is aimed at conservation of biodiversity and rain water harvesting.

