New entrant causes further confusion in UDF

Kozhikode

20 March 2021 00:05 IST

With BNJD member in the fray, the front has now three candidates in Elathur

Creating more confusion in the United Democratic Front (UDF), its own constituent, the Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD), fielded its nominee in Elathur on the last day of filing nominations for the Assembly polls on Friday.

Sennin Rashi, a student leader attached to the affiliated organisation of the BNJD, which is a splinter group of the Janata Dal, has now entered the fray.

With this, the UDF has three candidates in Elathur — the official candidate, Sulfikkar Mayuri, State vice president of the Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK); Congress rebel U.V. Dinesh Mani, and Mr. Rashi.

Initially, the seat was offered to the BNJD, which has some political presence in the constituency. The party has committees in five grama panchayats and has five elected representatives in Chelannur grama panchayat.

In the local body polls, the UDF was able to seize power in Chelannur because of its members, Basheer Thaivalappil and C.K. Sahajan, the party functionaries said.