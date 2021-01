J. Rema

KOZHIKODE

15 January 2021 23:41 IST

J. Rema, principal scientist in horticulture, has been appointed the new director of the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode.

She assumes charge with over 36 years of research experience. She had been serving as the head of the Division of Crop Improvement and Biotechnology at the IISR.

