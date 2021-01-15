Kozhikode

New director for IISR

J. Rema  

J. Rema, principal scientist in horticulture, has been appointed the new director of the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode.

She assumes charge with over 36 years of research experience. She had been serving as the head of the Division of Crop Improvement and Biotechnology at the IISR.

