New director for ICAR-IISR
C.K. Thankamani, Principal Scientist in Agronomy, has been appointed the new Director of the ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research (ICAR-IISR), Kozhikode. A release said on Wednesday that Ms. Thankamani holds a doctorate in Agronomy from the Kerala Agricultural University and has played an important role in formulating organic management strategies and developing soil-less media for the production of planting materials in spice crops.
