New Delhi-based firm chosen as architectural consultant for organ transplant institute in Kozhikode

November 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A New Delhi-based company has been chosen as the design and architectural consultant for the State government’s proposed Institute of Organ Transplantation in Kozhikode.

VastuNidhi Architects, the consultancy service firm, has been asked to submit a detailed project report in three-and-a-half months. The firm was chosen by a team involving Biju Pottakad, special officer for the institute, representatives of HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES), the project consultant, and experts in architecture. It was involved in taking up major projects including the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad.

According to reports, six companies had participated in the global tender. The institute, to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore, is expected to be an autonomous centre of excellence.

