December 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force Anuj Paliwal has assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kozhikode City. He succeeds K.E. Baiju who was recently transferred to the India Reserve Battalion. A graduate from IIT Roorkee, Mr. Paliwal is a native of Haryana’s Panipat district who cleared the civil services exam in 2018.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT