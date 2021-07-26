New containment zones in Kozhikode; TPR down to 11.01%

KOZHIKODE

26 July 2021 21:22 IST

1,264 test positive in district; 1,241 infections through local transmission

Containment zones and micro containment zones in Kozhikode district have been restructured. At present, areas with more than 50 COVID-19 cases in the urban sector and over 30 in the rural sector are classified as containment zones.

Based on the latest circular issued by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, wards 11, 21, and 56 of the Kozhikode Corporation, wards 3, 7, 11, and 12 of Atholi panchayat, wards 11 and 13 of Kakkodi, ward 7 of Keezhariyoor, ward 4 of Kadalundi, ward 8 of Kizhakkoth, wards 2 and 19 of Olavanna, ward 5 of Nanmanda, wards 17, 3, and 6 of Thalakkulathur, and ward 20 of Unnikulam grama panchayat are categorised as containment zones, while the other wards that were in the list earlier have been excluded. There are also four micro containment zones within the Kozhikode Corporation limits.

All essential services will be available in containment zones. The District Nirmithi Kendra, Irrigation Department, and Public Works Department have been excluded from restrictions. Nationalised banks and cooperative banks will function from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 50% or less staff. Shops selling food and essential commodities and bakeries shall open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while restaurants shall give takeaways from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Traffic has been banned in containment zones, while vehicles plying on the national highway shall not stop anywhere in containment zones. Travel has been banned from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for emergency purposes. Those in containment zones shall not step out of their homes, except for medical emergencies and purchase of essential items, while no one from outside shall enter the zones.

The police will maintain strict surveillance in containment zones, and violation of rules will be punishable under Sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act - 2015 and sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code, the Collector said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) in the district came down to 11.01% on Monday. Of the 11,726 people who were tested, 1,264 turned positive, of whom two are from other States, and two others are health workers. The source of infection in 19 cases has not been identified, while 1,241 contracted the disease through local transmission. At the same time, 1,687 people left hospitals after treatment on Friday.