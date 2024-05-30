GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

New college under Sathya Sai Trust to open in Kozhikode in July

Published - May 30, 2024 12:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One more arts and science college will start functioning in Kozhikode this year. The Sri Sathya Sai School of Social Science and Management Studies for women is located at Sreesailam, a small hillock at Nandi Bazaar near Koyilandy in the district, and is affiliated to the University of Calicut.

Former Chief Secretary and former Vice-Chancellor of the Thunchathezhuthachan Malayalam University K. Jayakumar, who is the governing council member of the college, told reporters here on Wednesday that the first batch of BCom Taxation and BA Economics courses would begin in July. Each course can have a maximum strength of 40 students.

“The campus is of international standards with smart classrooms, homely hostel, state-of-the-art library, bookstore, playground, spiritual centres, and a canteen,” Mr. Jayakumar said. The institution is managed by Sri Sathya Sai Trust formed at Nandi in 1974. The college was set up with the cooperation of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparthi, he added.

The college will admit only women in the initial phase. There were plans to include new-generation skill-oriented courses, said G. Satheesh Nair, secretary of the governing council. Principal Jyotsna Ben was present at the press meet.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / universities and colleges / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.