New college under Sathya Sai Trust to open in Kozhikode in July

One more arts and science college will start functioning in Kozhikode this year. The Sri Sathya Sai School of Social Science and Management Studies for women is located at Sreesailam, a small hillock at Nandi Bazaar near Koyilandy in the district, and is affiliated to the University of Calicut.

Former Chief Secretary and former Vice-Chancellor of the Thunchathezhuthachan Malayalam University K. Jayakumar, who is the governing council member of the college, told reporters here on Wednesday that the first batch of BCom Taxation and BA Economics courses would begin in July. Each course can have a maximum strength of 40 students.

“The campus is of international standards with smart classrooms, homely hostel, state-of-the-art library, bookstore, playground, spiritual centres, and a canteen,” Mr. Jayakumar said. The institution is managed by Sri Sathya Sai Trust formed at Nandi in 1974. The college was set up with the cooperation of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparthi, he added.

The college will admit only women in the initial phase. There were plans to include new-generation skill-oriented courses, said G. Satheesh Nair, secretary of the governing council. Principal Jyotsna Ben was present at the press meet.