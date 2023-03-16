New Collector promises ‘Wayanad model’ governance for Kozhikode with focus on teamwork

March 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

A. Geetha, the newly appointed District Collector who assumed office on Thursday, exuded confidence in implementing the ‘Wayanad model of people-friendly administration’ in Kozhikode district by upholding the spirit of team work and inter-departmental cooperation for achieving collective welfare goals.

Ms. Geetha, who won the Best Collector Award instituted by the Revenue department for her outstanding performance in the Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitisation (ABCD) for tribespeople in Wayanad district, said she was happy with the results generated by the Wayanad model that took officials and the public equally into confidence for successful administration with no room for corruption and lethargy.

“In Kozhikode district, the priority will be on addressing waste management issues as otherwise it may emerge as a challenge in the monsoon season. I will visit the waste treatment yards, including the one at Njeliyanparamba, to check the existing situation and study the immediate requirements,” said Ms. Geetha who belongs to the 2014 batch of IAS officers. While interacting with the media, she affirmed that all possible measures would be taken to avoid a disaster.

“There will be initiatives on the part of the district administration to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing national highway widening works. There are also land-related issues under the Revenue department which will have to be settled on time,” said the Collector. While responding to questions related to recurring traffic snarls on the Thamarassery Ghat Road, she said an action plan based on field-level observations and suggestions would be put in place to improve the situation.

Ms. Geetha said discussions were under way for the implementation of the proposed ropeway project across the Thamarassery Ghat Road. It would be in addition to other initiatives, including weight checking measures for heavy vehicles, to ensure safe travel along the stretch, she said.

“What we strive to introduce is a working style in which we follow the motto - together we can, where we will not advocate for a rigid style of governance. There will be efforts to dedicate more time for the public to share their grievances with the Collector directly. As I am not a social media person, I believe that I can find more time for direct interactions,” said Ms. Geetha. She also made it clear that there would be appropriate interventions in the cultural sphere of Kozhikode after studying the requirements.

Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeq, Revenue Divisional Officer V. Chelsasini and District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikkutty were present among others to welcome the new collector who succeeds N. Tej Lohit Reddy. A meeting with the heads of various departments was also held on Thursday.