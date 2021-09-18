New Central scheme brings cheer to fishing boat operators

Owners to get a subsidy of up to 40% for upgrading their boats

Fishermen and boat owners who have been financially struggling to improve facilities in their fishing boats have expressed delight over the Fisheries Department’s move to implement a Central scheme, which promises a subsidy of up to 40% on completion of upgrading works worth ₹15 lakh.

The project implemented under the Centrally sponsored scheme, Development of Marine Fisheries, Infrastructure and Post-Harvest Operation, will come to the aid of a large number of mechanised boats in five small fishing harbours in Kozhikode district.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the project is mainly aimed at promoting the export potential of marine resources and equipping fishermen to explore opportunities.

Using the fund under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, boat operators will be encouraged to improve cold storage facilities for keeping the daily catch, they said.

Under the scheme, there are also proposals to improve scientific waste treatment facilities and installation of bio-toilets. All applicants will also be eligible to claim other support schemes aimed at ensuring the safety of fishing boats by fitting advanced safety devices.

Representatives of fishermen welfare organisations say a mechanised boat owner will be able to get at least ₹6 lakh as subsidy under the project which is now under implementation across the country.

Fisheries offices and Matsya Bhavans are expected to coordinate the district-level processing of applications which will be completed by September 30, they add.

In Kozhikode district, there are 1,222 mechanised fishing boats registered with the Fisheries Department. Many of these boats are now conducting only limited services due to the heavy operational cost and difficulties in meeting the annual maintenance cost.

There are also boat owners who are willing to sell off their boats to overcome financial crisis.