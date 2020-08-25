New cases rise above 200-mark again in Kozhikode

Of the 260 cases reported, 218 people contract the disease through local transmission while the source could not be traced for 20 others

New COVID-19 cases rose above the 200-mark for the second time in four days in Kozhikode when 260 people were reported infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

As many as 232 cases were reported from the district on August 22. According to a release from the District Medical Officer, 218 of the new cases on Tuesday are through local transmission of the infection. The source of infection of 20 others is not known. Thirteen persons had returned from other States and nine from abroad. There are eight healthcare workers among the newly infected people.

A majority of the cases through local transmission continues to be from the Kozhikode Corporation limits. The figure for Tuesday was 97. The source of infection of 10 others is not known. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said that wards within corporation and municipality limits would be declared containment zones if over 20 persons from five families test positive for the virus. In grama panchayats, these zones would be declared considering the situation in the entire wards. Secretaries of the municipalities and the corporation may suggest which wards should be declared micro-containment zones, which would be examined and approved by the district disaster management authority. If COVID-19 cases are reported from outside the micro-containment zones, the entire ward would be declared containment zone.

He directed secretaries of local bodies, medical officers, health inspectors, junior health inspectors, and junior public health nurses to record the details of all positive cases and their contacts on the Jagratha portal. It should also have details of the tests being conducted. If the secretaries of local bodies do not update their suggestions every day on the Jagratha portal, the disaster management authority would declare the entire ward as containment zone.

Meanwhile, Chorod, Thamarassery, and Ayanchery reported 57, 15, and 11 cases of local transmission of the infection. As many as 140 people recovered on Tuesday and there are 1,534 active cases in the district at present.