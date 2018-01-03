New bypass alignment may hit old age home

The management of Asha Niketan, an old age home at Nandibazar, Katalur, has alleged that the new alignment for the proposed Nandi-Chengottukavu bypass will render its residents, most of whom are differently-abled, homeless.

According to U. Sreedharan, chairman of the organisation, the new alignment will lead to partial or complete demolition of their office, hostels for differently-abled women and men, day-care facility for differently-abled children, playground, staff quarters, and the buildings where the residents are trained in various skills, spread across five acres.

He said that Asha Niketan had been functioning on the premises for the past 40 years to help those with mental and physical disabilities. It has 55 residents now.

Jayashree Kallat, governing council member of the organisation, said that the authorities were yet to spell out measures for rehabilitating the residents, some of whom were wheelchair-bound and aged above 70.

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier promised the organisation in writing that the alignment would not cause any trouble to it. But on December 26, an agency which is authorised to work on the alignment, marked the area for demolition, including the buildings of Asha Niketan, she added.

Dr. Sreedharan said that the organisation was not against the new bypass, but that it should be constructed without harming the residents.