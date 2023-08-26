New building for dialysis centre in Kozhikode

August 26, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Halcyon Charitable Trust in Kuttichira, Kozhikode, that has been operating a dialysis centre for economically backward sections for the past eight years is getting its own building. Noted physician and philanthropist Dr. Azad Mooppan will launch the new building near the Calicut Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kundungal, at 4 p.m. on Sunday. The 13,500 square-feet building is named after founder chairman of the trust P.T. Abdul Kareem, Trust Chairman C.A. Alikoya told reporters here on Saturday.