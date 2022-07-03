To be completed in one-and-a-half years

The construction of a new bridge at Puthiya Palam in Kozhikode city is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was launching the construction works for the bridge here on Sunday. The Minister said that land acquisition for the bridge had been almost complete. It is being built by the Kerala Road Fund Board with the financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.