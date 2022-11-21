New amenities launched at Women and Children Hospital in Kozhikode

November 21, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Archaeology Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated the infertility clinic, power laundry, and aerobic compost unit at the Women and Children Hospital at Kottaparamba in Kozhikode on Monday.

The new amenities set up using MLA and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) funds are valuable additions to the hospital, the first government hospital in the district with National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation.

“The hospital has been implementing several novel programmes. By improving its services for common people, it has become a model institution,” said the Minister, adding that the State government gave utmost priority to the health of women and children. “Advancement in the health status of the public is key to social development. Kerala’s progress in this sector is commendable,” he said.

The infertility clinic has been set up at a cost of ₹15.83 lakh, while the power laundry cost ₹41.76 lakh. The compost unit was built at a cost of ₹2.21 lakh. All the amenities have state-of-the-art equipment installed.

Ward councillor S.K. Aboobakker presided over the event in which District Development Commissioner M.S. Madhavikkutty was the guest of honour. Hospital superintendent Sujatha M. and deputy superintendent P.P. Pramod Kumar were present.