Neuro rehabilitation programme launched

Humanities Charitable Trust, a Kozhikode-based charitable organisation, launched a neuro rehabilitation programme under its Care Home near the Government Medical College in Kozhikode on Sunday. The rehabilitation programme was inaugurated by Abdulla Katukandi, Rafeez Hidaya, Sangeetha Hari and Basheer Mamburam, four paraplegics who have been an inspiration to many because of their efforts to overcome the disability. Noted businessmen of Kozhikode M.P. Ahamed, P.K. Ahamed and N.K. Muhammadali launched the rehabilitation centre, Kerala Institute of Neuro Rehab programme and website of the programme respectively on the occasion.

The Neuro Rehabilitation Programme envisages complete and free rehabilitation of those who have been rendered partially or completely motionless due to disease or mishaps. The programme offers scientific treatment and physiotherapy for such individuals thus enabling them to regain their normal life.

The Humanity Charitable Trust, which has been working in Kozhikode for more than two decades, had set up a Care Home near the Kozhikode Medical College campus a few years ago for kidney and cancer patients. One floor of the Care Home has been dedicated to the neuro rehabilitation centre.