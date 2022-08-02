Netstager opens extended office in Kozhikode

Netstager Technologies, a full-service digital agency catering for over 500 clients from 15 countries, including the US, UAE, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and India, has opened its extended office at UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode. “Netstager is an official partner of Microsoft and Google, and it has been listed as one of the top digital agencies in India by Clutch. We are planning to double our strength in two years by giving more opportunities to native professionals,” said K.K. Prajeesh, CEO of Netstager.