Nest, a night shelter for the elderly in city

Most of us are used to the concept of ‘Pakal Veedu’ (day shelter) for the elderly where senior citizens can spend their day time while their family is busy at work. However, Nest is quite the opposite. It is a night shelter where a family can send its elderly members for a night or two when they are otherwise occupied, like travelling.

Nest is an experimental project of Kozhikode-based Living Life Charitable Trust, which has been in the field of elderly care for the past six years and has quite a network of senior citizens under it, in the form of elderly clubs across Kozhikode city.

“The project was launched following demands that came up at our day shelter at Malaparamba. Many of the regular visitors there cited the need for such a facility,” said Varghese Paul, the manager of the trust. Nest is located at Govindapuram in the city in a rented building and can house 18 people at a time. The shelter provides services of social workers and nurses. “This is not a destitute home. We engage only those who have someone answerable. We accommodate them during the day too if necessary,” Mr. Varghese said. Nest will start functioning in the coming week.