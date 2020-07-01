Nellikode Industrial Estate to get a new lease of life

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is planning to expedite steps that would facilitate a smooth take off for industries at its Nellikode Industrial Estate near Chevayur.

A meeting of the corporation council recently approved the Finance Standing Committee’s suggestions to solve problems in project conception and execution at the estate, which are cited as the major hurdles before most of the licensees at the estate.

The Nellikode Industrial Estate, divided into 29 plots, had been allotted to various industries based on legal tenders. However, only three of them have started operations there while the rest of the plots are in a poor condition.

It was recently found in a revenue inspection that there were several infrastructural problems in the estate such as a wrongly placed transformer that is blocking the way at the main entrance to the estate, lack of way to plot number 29 and a blocked path to three other plots.

The estate being on a slanted land, water pumped from the tank at the bottom does not reach the plots at the higher areas. Besides, drainage works on both sides of the road in the estate have not been completed.

There have also been complaints that the plots were too small for any industry to function freely.

An association of the licensees at the estate had approached the corporation demanding waiver of licence fee arrears as they had huge loans to pay back, and also since they could not start their industries due to infrastructural problems.

The Kozhikode Corporation council decided to resolve the infrastructural problems by including them in the Plan fund allocation for the 2020-21 financial year and extending the licence period to ten years without any hike in the licence fee.

It was decided that the plots that were given back to the corporation would be reallotted ensuring more space for industries and to allot vacant plots adjacent to the existing industries. However, the licensees have been asked to remit their licence fee arrears immediately.