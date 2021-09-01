Nehru’s thoughts missing in M.A. syllabus

Chairman of Board of Studies says syllabus will be revised

Looks like the University of Calicut is in two minds over including the thoughts of Independent India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in the syllabus for M.A. (Political Science) course.

According to Arun Karippal, university Senate member and political science faculty at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, the students at the university departments have portions on Nehruvian thought.

However, students in affiliated colleges don’t have to learn about the late Prime Minister at all.

Mr. Karippal said that the chapter on major social and political thinkers of modern India don’t have any reference to Nehru, widely considered as one of the architects of our nation.

Though the issue was brought to the attention of the authorities earlier, it was left to the discretion of the Board of Studies, Mr. Karippal said. The board decided to consider it during the revision of the syllabus. Later, its chairman was replaced and a final decision got prolonged.

A. Muhammed Maheen, chairman, Board of Studies, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the concerns raised by Mr. Karippal were genuine.

He said that in a chapter on “Issues in Indian Politics”, references to Nehru’s contribution to secularism were already there.

“A detailed paper on Pandit Nehru’s contributions to subjects such as secularism and diplomacy will be included during the next revision of syllabus in March 2022,” he said.