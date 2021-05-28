Negative antigen test results must for entering harbours in Kozhikode

Screening counters to be set up at all five harbours

In keeping with the Health Department’s action plan for COVID-19 prevention in coastal areas, a negative antigen test result has been made mandatory for all who enter the fishing harbours for their daily work or purchase. It will be applicable to fishermen, allied workers, boat owners, their agents and buyers.

There will be screening counters in front of all the five harbours to facilitate the process. A team of volunteers supported by the local harbour management societies and the Health Department will monitor the entry. Fishing harbours at Vellayil, Puthiyappa, Beypore, Koyilandy and Chombala now have a dedicated team to oversee screening activities.

The entry for wholesale and retail purchase will also be controlled through special passes issued by the harbour management societies. The system is in place in many harbours where the Health Department authorities had previously noticed serious violation of physical distancing norms. The main aim of reinstating the rule is to reduce the rush without affecting fishermen’s job.

“Now, all the harbours in Kozhikode district are functional, following the safety protocol. Apart from the improved screening measures, we will be organising testing camps exclusively for fishers near the harbours,” said Deputy Director of Fisheries B.K. Sudheerkrishna. According to him, over 600 fishermen and allied workers from Chombal harbour have already undergone the tests.

As the 52-day monsoon season trawling ban comes into effect in the State on June 9, the department hopes that there will be a considerable decline in the number of people visiting the harbours. A major portion of the migrant workers in the sector would also leave the district, which would create a semi-lockdown effect on harbours, they added.

Meanwhile, a section of local fishermen from Vellayil and Puthiyappa has opposed the intensified regulation in harbours, claiming that it would cripple their routine work in the lean season. Instead of restricting local fishers, the department should come up with an effective action plan to control the entry of people from distant locations, they said.