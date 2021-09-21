Need to be in Calicut varsity? Give a ‘no-dowry’ bond

Any breach of law may lead to withdrawal of degree, says undertaking

More universities seem to be following Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s dictum to get a ‘no-dowry’ bond before awarding degree certificates as the University of Calicut has now asked students and their parents to sign such a declaration during its ongoing admissions for undergraduate courses.

Students and parents are supposed to give separate declarations. As many as 2 lakh students seek admission to various undergraduate courses in Calicut University, which has a jurisdiction over six of the 14 districts in the State. It is learnt that the Mahatma Gandhi University too has issued a circular, making anti-dowry declaration a must for awarding degree certificates. The University of Kerala is reportedly awaiting a decision of its Syndicate before issuing an order.

A circular issued by the Assistant Registrar, University of Calicut, on September 15 said that the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, had proposed to obtain a declaration from all stakeholders that they won’t demand or accept dowry, either directly or indirectly, or abet its delivery or acceptance. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj ordered to obtain the declaration from parents and students during admissions in the context of frequent reporting of dowry deaths related to domestic violence, the circular said.

This is applicable to all government, aided and self-financing colleges affiliated to the university. Since many colleges got the circular after the first and second allotment for admissions to undergraduate courses got over, such students too will have to give a declaration, along with those who seek to get seat in the third allotment.

The students are being asked to sign an undertaking that any breach of the rules or law relating to taking or abetting the taking of dowry shall render them liable for appropriate action. That include cancellation of admission to the university, withdrawal of degree, or refusal to grant degree, the undertaking says.

As many as 386 students of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, including undergraduate and postgraduate degree holders, gave signed declarations at their convocation ceremony held in Kochi last month.