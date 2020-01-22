Need for gender-based festivals, forums stressed

Ideas of woman empowerment should not be put so blatantly, but infused into the themes in a subtle manner, said M.G. Mallika, feminist activist, also a member of faculty at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode.

Speaking on the topic ‘Women directors and feminist cinema’ at the open forum organised as part of the Women’s International Film Festival of Kerala here on Wednesday, she said that patriarchal mindset is deeply ingrained in a large section of the female population in the State, despite their education and higher rates of employment.

K.R. Ragi, Assistant Professor at Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, said that gender-based festivals and forums were necessary as long as gender neutrality remained a vision and not a reality. “As long as women face problems, there need to be a forum to address it,” she added.

Mukta Deedi Chand, documentary film maker, said that women were still very apologetic when it comes to their advancement in society as they have been conditioned to be so. “Declarations like ‘I am not a feminist’ and ‘fractions like women’s writing was not needed’ come from this apologetic attitude.”

She said that she has around 10 short films in various stages of production as she decided to do most of the technical tasks herself. “It is easier to do it alone than convince the male technicians the way I wanted my films to be,” she explained.

This led to discussions on why some women directors, who started off with meaningful cinema later drifted into the commercial variety. Ms. Ragi said it was the only way they could survive while actor Anumol suggested the need to raise some background infrastructure that would support women who wanted to make meaningful cinema.

Earlier, Jyothi Narayanan, one of the pioneers of the film society movement in Kerala, opened the session highlighting the minimal role of women in cinema, kick starting a discussion on the reasons and how to overcome them.

Kamlabai by Reena Mohan, Posharini by Sreecheta Das, Taking the horse to eat Jalebis by Anamika Haksar, Midnight run by Remya Raj, Stains by Rhea Mathews, Evidekka by Sajitha Madhathil, Sunanda by Muktha Deedi Chand, Camille by Boris Lojkine and Lihaaf by Rahat Kazmi were the films screened at the festival on Wednesday.