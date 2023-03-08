‘Need a society where women can walk around alone at night’

March 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

“No one is to set the chair ready for you. You will have to drag it and sit on it yourself”.

Writer M.A. Shahanas did not mince her words as she addressed hundreds of women from various sections of society who had gathered at the Gender Park in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Speaking at the International Women’s Day programme organised by the Women and Child Development department in association with the Gender Park and UN Women, she vehemently criticised the romanticisation of women in various roles on one particular day and the observance digressing from its true purpose.

“The purpose of Women’s Day is to prepare a capable community of women. We should be able to train at least ourselves to do what we truly like. Conducting a mass night walk once a year hardly serves the purpose. We need a society where a lone woman can walk around at night,” Ms. Shahanas said.

She urged society not to put out the earnestness of young girls by restricting them citing age-old rules. She pointed out that a woman alone could understand another woman in the right sense and urged all women to lend a helping hand to those who need help to break their shackles.

District panchayat president Sheeja Sasi inaugurated the observance. District Legal Service Society secretary M.P. Shyjal was the guest of honour.

Later, sessions were held involving women entrepreneurs, on gender equality and ‘Digit All’, the theme of Women’s Day this year.

A performance by women who have been trained under the martial arts training programme ‘Dheera’, cultural programmes, and a night walk through the heart of the city at 10 p.m. concluded the observance.